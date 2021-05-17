Rugby Union Sues Builders For £4M Over Leaky Stadium

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 6:09 PM BST) -- Two construction companies are being sued for a total of £4.4 million ($6.2 million) over defective renovation work on the English rugby team's home arena Twickenham Stadium ahead of the 2015 World Cup. The governing body for rugby in England accused Clark Smith Partnership Ltd. and FM Conway Ltd. in a High Court claim recently made public of failing to design and install a system for electric power transmission cables that was watertight. Widespread issues to the ductwork system meant that the Rugby Football Union had to fork out additional fees to detect and fix the issues, the April 29 filing...

