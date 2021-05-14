9th Circ. Won't Wipe Out $25M Roundup Verdict

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit dealt a setback to Monsanto on Friday when a panel upheld a $25 million judgment in the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over claims that the company's Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying failure-to-warn claims are not blocked by federal law. The panel said in a unanimous published opinion that Edwin Hardeman's California state failure-to-warn claims are not preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act because the laws' requirements are mutually consistent. Under FIFRA, a pesticide label must bear a warning "adequate to protect health and environment" in order to avoid being labeled misbranded in violation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS