Uber Trims Fraud Allegation, But Sex Assault Claim Stays

Law360, San Francisco (May 14, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California state judge tossed a fraud claim against Uber on Friday but left intact sexual battery, assault and emotional distress claims brought by a woman who says an Uber driver attacked her as a result of the company's "toxic-male culture," finding Uber ignored allegations that it is vicariously liable as a common carrier. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer held Friday that the Uber rider — who filed her suit under the pseudonym Jane Doe — could proceed on her claims of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the ride-hailing giant. Doe's attorney, Walt Cubberly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS