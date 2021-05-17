Green Group Wants 10th Circ. To Revisit 5G Cell Tower Ruling

Law360, Richmond, Va. (May 17, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit "abdicated its judicial duty" when it killed most of the constitutional claims in a suit accusing Santa Fe of exposing residents to dangerous levels of radiation by installing telecom equipment in public rights-of-way, an environmental group has told the court. The Santa Fe Alliance for Public Health and Safety wants the full circuit court to review the decision, which revived the environmental advocacy group's suit in part but fell short of a full win for the organization, finding the claims lacking but converting the dismissal with prejudice to one without. The group said Friday that the court's March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS