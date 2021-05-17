Novartis Can't Claw Back Atty Email In Terbutaline Drug Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- An email by a Novartis attorney inadvertently presented in litigation over the drug terbutaline should be unsealed, as the pharmaceutical company subsequently failed to do enough to protect and preserve its privileged status, a California state appeals court has determined. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. waived its claim of privilege over the email authored by an in-house lawyer by waiting nearly four months after it was first inadvertently revealed during a January 2020 deposition before formally seeking to "claw it back," according to Thursday's ruling by a three-judge panel of the Fourth Appellate District. Novartis said that as its attorneys stated during the...

