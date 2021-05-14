Mass. Condo Developer Cops To Hiding $1.2M From IRS

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Boston-area real estate developer admitted in Massachusetts federal court Thursday to bilking the government out of $482,000 by failing to list more than $1.2 million in personal construction payments from condominium residents on his tax returns. Arnold Martel, 61, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. to the government's April 8 criminal tax evasion charges. Martel, who owned a 143-unit Tewksbury, Massachusetts, condominium complex called Bella Woods, admitted that he knowingly underreported his income between 2014 and 2017. According to prosecutors, Bella Woods residents would directly pay Martel, rather than his company Bella Woods LLC, for condo...

