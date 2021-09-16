Intel Calls Fortress' 'Buy Low, Sell High' IP Strategy Illegal

By Dorothy Atkins (September 16, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Intel urged a California federal judge at a hearing Thursday to keep alive its lawsuit accusing Fortress Investment Group of running an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme, arguing it's sufficiently pled that the hedge fund's "buy low, sell high" intellectual property strategy violates antitrust laws. During a nearly two-hour hearing held via Zoom, Intel Corp.'s counsel, William F. Lee of WilmerHale, argued Fortress has engaged in anti-competitive conduct by first purchasing patents, which their previous owners declined to enforce after conducting cost-benefit analyses, and then asserting them against big technology companies like Intel for dollar amounts that are "magnitudes upon magnitudes upon...

