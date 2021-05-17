6th Circ. Says Auto Parts Buyers Can't Bring Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit reversed a Michigan federal court decision that kept alive claims in a putative class action alleging price-fixing for rubber parts used to reduce engine and road vibration, ruling that classwide settlements with all end-payor purchasers in the broader multidistrict litigation bar this purported direct-purchaser case from going forward. A three-judge panel unanimously concluded Friday that a clear reading of the $80.4 million settlement agreements several manufacturers and suppliers reached with end-payor purchasers in 2016 and 2017 suggest that the district court — which approved the deals after this case was filed — was incorrect and abused its discretion....

