Google Nears Deal To End Claims It Sold Pirated Hit Tunes

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Google reached a tentative settlement Thursday resolving a trio of copyright lawsuits accusing the tech behemoth of selling pirated copies of hit songs performed by famous musicians including Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday, just months after a California federal judge refused Google's bid to toss the suits launched by songwriters' heirs. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria dismissed without prejudice three cases against Google brought by the heirs of prominent musicians in an order Thursday after the parties notified the court that they had reached a tentative settlement to resolve all the claims. Terms of the tentative deal were not disclosed in a Thursday filing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS