DOJ, Flynn Associate Spar Over Renewed Bid For A New Trial

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit's recent decision reinstating the unregistered foreign lobbying conviction of a former business partner of Michael Flynn and remanding the case for further proceeding does not warrant an inquiry into whether a new trial is necessary, prosecutors told a Virginia federal judge. In a late Thursday joint status report to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia rebuked Iranian American businessman Bijan Rafiekian's assertion that the appellate court's March ruling has opened the door for additional briefing on any and all arguments in favor of a new trial....

