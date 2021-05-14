Mover Sues NFL's Antonio Brown Over Alleged Assault

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been hit by a lawsuit in Florida state court from a mover who says the NFL star refused to pay him when he delivered Brown's furniture across country and assaulted him along with his trainer. Plaintiff Anton Tumanov is seeking in excess of $30,000 in damages on claims for assault and battery against both Brown and co-defendant Glenn Holt according to his complaint, filed Wednesday in Broward County. He says he continues to suffer severe bodily injuries, mental anguish and other unspecified losses as a result of the incident, which resulted in criminal...

