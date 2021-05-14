Biden Deletes Trump's Social Media 'Censorship' Order

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration walked back a number of Trump-era executive orders on Friday, including a measure aiming to restrict social media companies from censoring online content that critics lambasted as an attack on the First Amendment. Friday's action revokes Executive Order 13925, which was issued in May 2020 and titled "Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship." The order strived to crack down on "online censorship" and confront social media platforms for what the White House had viewed as the unfair removal or labeling of viewpoints that moderators didn't agree with. Specifically, the newly repealed order directed the National Telecommunications and Information...

