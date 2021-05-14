Google Ruling Won't Alter Warhol Case, Photog Tells 2nd Circ.

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster copyright ruling in Google v. Oracle has no bearing on the Second Circuit's ruling that a series of Andy Warhol prints of music legend Prince infringed the copyrighted photograph on which they were based, the photographer told the court Thursday. In response to the appeals court's order for briefing "addressing the impact, if any" of the high court's copyright ruling on how the current case should proceed, photographer Lynn Goldsmith said there's no need for a rehearing of the case by the full court in light of Google because the Supreme Court was careful to emphasize...

