Buyers Win Cert. In Ranbaxy Generic-Drug Antitrust Case

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court on Friday certified classes for two groups of buyers accusing Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals of delaying generic versions of three different drugs by manipulating the regulatory approval system. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton issued an order granting class certification requests from direct purchasers, including drug wholesalers, and from end-payors, such as health care plans that indirectly paid for the treatments. The order certified separate classes for both groups of buyers covering each drug involved in the case — anti-AIDS drug Valcyte, high blood pressure drug Diovan and reflux medication Nexium. In arguing against the direct purchaser's certification bid, Ranbaxy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS