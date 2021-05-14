Seadrill Partners Cleared For Ch. 11 Debt Swap Plan

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt offshore drilling rig operator Seadrill Partners LLP received court approval Friday in Texas for a Chapter 11 plan that will swap $2.8 billion of secured term loan debt for equity in a reorganized company. During a virtual hearing, Seadrill attorney Brian Schartz of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said a series of settlements with creditors and its parent company paved the way to a consensual confirmation hearing that brought to a close a four-year effort to restructure the company's liabilities. "This is the end of a long journey. [We've] been working with Seadrill since January 2017 and I think we've done...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS