Inside The Dispute Over $2B Deal For Future Roundup Claims

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday is set to consider a revised $2 billion proposed settlement for future claims over Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller after an initial deal was rejected, but a group of 93 law firms and 167 lawyers say the deal "will kill people" because it doesn't pull the product from shelves. The $2 billion deal is meant to cover future claims brought by Roundup users, particularly migrant farmworkers, who have been exposed to the weedkiller but as yet have not developed cancer. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Wednesday's settlement hearing will give objecting attorneys an opportunity to further air their criticisms...

