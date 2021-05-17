EU Punts Tariff Hike In Favor Of Steel Talks With US

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:33 AM EDT) -- The European Union will not impose a planned tariff increase on key U.S. goods as the two governments announced new negotiations on global steel capacity Monday, fueling hopes for resolving a dispute that began in the Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump used a Cold War-era national security law to set a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% levy on aluminum in 2018. While many countries negotiated their way out of the tariff hit, duties on the metals from the EU remain in place, and Brussels has imposed retaliatory tariffs of its own on U.S. whiskey, motorcycles and other goods....

