Crown Resorts Rebuffs Blackstone, Weighs Rival's $7.1B Bid

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 12:11 PM EDT) -- Crown Resorts on Monday rejected a takeover offer from Blackstone Group as too low and conditional and asked for more details about a rival bid from The Star Entertainment Group that values the Australian resort and casino operator at roughly AU$9 billion ($7.1 billion). Crown Resorts Ltd. — which operates places like the Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex in Australia, as well as the Crown Aspinalls in London — issued two Monday statements, one of which details its decision to spurn Blackstone, while the other notes that it would like further information from The Star Entertainment Group...

