Texas Dentists Pay $3.1M To End Medicaid Fraud Claims

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Two North Texas dentists and their affiliated companies agreed to pay $3.1 million to resolve claims they defrauded the state's Medicaid program by either overbilling for dental services or billing for services never rendered, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Gunjan Dhir and Gaurav Puri, both 43, who are husband and wife, agreed Thursday to settle fraud claims filed against them in May 2017 by three whistleblowers. The couple was accused of violating the False Claims Act by offering kickbacks to patients who used their services and to marketers who referred patients, providing unnecessary or excessive dental services, overbilling for services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS