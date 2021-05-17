Texas Justices Asked To Clarify Premises Liability In Crash

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A steel pipe manufacturer is asking the Texas Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the victim of a tractor-trailer crash, arguing that the court needs to clarify premises liability law in a case that could impact every property owner with a driveway that connects to a public road. TPCO America Corp. appealed to the Texas Supreme Court on Friday, saying that the case presents "important questions of duty and causation" that the state's high court should answer. The company is asking the court to clarify whether a premises owner owes any duty to travelers on the road to protect them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS