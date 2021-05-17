DOL's Walsh Supports America Adopting Paid Family Leave

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh expressed his agency's support for giving Americans access to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave during a roundtable discussion Monday with private sector workers, calling paid leave "essential" for working families. Walsh said the time has come for the U.S. to catch up with other industrialized nations on paid leave, saying "the U.S. has been behind most of the world in supporting our workers and families for far too long." He added that paid family and medical leave — which is a component of President Joe Biden's American Families Plan proposal —...

