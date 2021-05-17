Attys For Migrant Minors Want Injunction Over Due Process

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Several immigrant advocacy groups have asked a California federal judge for a nationwide injunction to stop the federal government from limiting the due process rights of unaccompanied minors who had gone through the "Remain in Mexico" program. In a Friday motion filed in the Central District of California, Western Division, immigrant rights organizations representing unaccompanied children asked Judge Fernando Olguin to ban the federal government from restricting due process rights, saying the Biden administration has continued to deny migrant minors protections and rights under the 2008 Trafficking Victims Protections Authorization Act. Attorneys for the unaccompanied minors said that U.S. Immigration and...

