VW Says Drivers' Porsche Emissions Cheat Suit An Overreach

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen and Porsche have told a California federal judge that consumers can't bank on vague claims and unreliable evidence to allege that emissions and fuel-economy tests were manipulated for nearly 500,000 Porsche vehicles to make them seem more environmentally friendly than they were. Volkswagen AG, its luxury line Porsche AG and Porsche Cars North America Inc. on Friday moved to dismiss proposed class claims from 37 consumers related to 39 Porsche vehicles from model years 2007–2017 in 18 different states, saying their overblown claims are based only on vague media reports and limited tests they conducted on two cars that were...

