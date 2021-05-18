Inside The 5 Largest M&A Deals AT&T Has Ever Completed

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The $43 billion spinoff of WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets by AT&T represents the latest in a long line of major, multibillion-dollar transactions announced by the company, and while not every deal has landed smoothly, many did make it across the finish line. Since the late 1990s, AT&T Inc. has closed at least eight mergers and acquisitions that were valued at $45 billion or more, including debt, according to data provided by Dealogic. Five of those deals were worth upwards of $50 billion, including debt. Even if it were to close without any issues, Monday's massive spinoff wouldn't land among the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS