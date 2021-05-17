US Targets Alleged ISIS Funders In New Sanctions Hit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Monday that it will sanction three men in Iraq and Turkey accused of coordinating financial assistance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement that the three men played a crucial role in connecting the Islamic State group with a network of international donors and enabled the terrorist organization to access the financial system in the Middle East. "This administration is committed to preventing the resurgence of ISIS and countering the group's terrorist financing networks wherever they operate," Andrea Gacki, director of...

