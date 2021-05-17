Four Seasons Miami Sued Over 'Perpetual' COVID Furloughs

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Six former workers of Four Seasons Miami Employment Inc. sued their ex-employer on Monday in a proposed class action in Florida federal court, accusing the hotel of concocting a "severance siphoning scheme" by keeping employees on a "perpetual furlough" amid the COVID-19 pandemic without giving them proper notice. The longtime Four Seasons employees accuse the hotel of twisting the hands of its workers to resign from the company by keeping them on indefinite furloughs with no intention of bringing workers back on. Since the resignations are considered a voluntary separation, the employees are not entitled to receive their severance, according to the...

