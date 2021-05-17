New Suit Challenges H-1B Visa Wage Rule As Unlawful

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A humane society, two health care organizations and others sued the Biden administration Monday over a Trump-era policy to award H-1B specialty occupation visas by salary, not the random lottery dictated by the Immigration and Nationality Act. In a complaint filed in D.C. federal court, the organizations said a January 2021 rule that makes the H-1B visa selection process dependent on wage level is unlawful because then-acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf didn't have the authority to make the policy change. In addition, the INA dictates that the selection process for H-1B applicants will be based on the order in which...

