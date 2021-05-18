1st Circ. Backs Asylum-Seeker's Conviction For Genocide Lies

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A federal appellate court on Monday upheld the conviction and more than eight-year prison sentence of a Rwandan man for lying about his participation in the 1994 Rwandan genocide during asylum and removal proceedings. A panel of First Circuit judges rejected arguments that a lower court unfairly punished Jean Leonard Teganya for speaking in his own defense while simultaneously allowing government witnesses great leeway in their own testimony. "The district court did not clearly err when it held that Teganya made a variety of false statements during his testimony," the opinion says. "We thus see no basis for disturbing that finding...

