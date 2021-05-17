Trump Near Deal With Dems In Deutsche Bank Subpoena Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- House Democrats are close to an agreement with Donald Trump in the former president's suit seeking to keep Deutsche Bank from handing over his financial records to two congressional committees, the parties told a New York federal court Monday. Trump and the House's Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Committee on Financial Services, which issued the subpoenas in question and are serving as intervenors in the former president's 2019 suit, asked the court to pause the case for another 30 days while they hammer out details. "Plaintiffs and intervenor-defendants are continuing to engage in negotiations intended to narrow or resolve their...

