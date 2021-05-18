Blue Diamond's $2.6M Deal Over Vanilla Gets Court's OK

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has given the go-ahead to a $2.6 million settlement to end claims that Blue Diamond Growers misleads consumers by claiming its almond milk yogurt is flavored with vanilla, finding the deal is within the range of fairness and adequacy. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel granted preliminary approval to the deal, which was first reached in April and would see Blue Diamond set $2 million for claims paid to class members. The deal also holds that Blue Diamond will not oppose up to $550,000 in attorney fees and costs and $3,571.42 to each...

