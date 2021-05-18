Barnes & Thornburg Escapes Doc Bid In Food App Fight

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Days after a D.C. federal court signed off on a Luxembourg company's bid for information to help it fend off arbitration initiated by the founder of Saudi Arabia's largest food delivery app, a judge in California has denied a parallel petition targeting the business law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Monday adopted the report and recommendations issued by Magistrate Judge Pedro V. Castillo last month in which he concluded that the arbitration initiated before the Dubai International Finance Centre-London Court of International Arbitration by Hungerstation founder Ebrahim Al-Jassim did not qualify for relief under the...

