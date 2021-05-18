Aerojet Agrees To $37K Fine To End Citizenship Bias Claims

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc. agreed to a $37,000 penalty to resolve a job applicant's claims that it refused to let foreign nationals apply for mechanic positions in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The settlement, which was unveiled Monday, follows a DOJ investigation that concluded that Aerojet had only considered U.S. citizens for 12 mechanic positions in its Jupiter, Florida, location, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination clause. "Employers cannot limit positions only to U.S. citizens unless they have a legal requirement to do so," Pamela Karlan, a senior official at the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division,...

