New Labor Trade Fights May Rest On Diplomacy, Not Legalese

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Two landmark labor cases filed last week will test the strength of a new enforcement tool in the North American trade pact, even if the most likely outcome is a diplomatic resolution that will leave its full legal heft uncertain. The new labor enforcement rules that helped propel the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to sweeping bipartisan support were always intended to ride the line between diplomacy and arbitration. Broadly speaking, the mechanism offers the chance for the U.S. and Mexico to either resolve issues bilaterally or kick the dispute to a panel. Experts agree that the cases filed last week — one by the...

