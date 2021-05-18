Finance Panel Grapples Over Taxes For Infrastructure Reform

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Members of the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday expressed bipartisan support for passage this year of a substantial transportation infrastructure package, but lawmakers have yet to settle their differences over how to finance their plans. Lawmakers at a hearing of the Finance committee discussed ideas such as raising federal taxes on gasoline for the first time in about 30 years, instituting new vehicle miles traveled fees on electric vehicles and heavy commercial trucks, or raising corporate tax rates by overturning the 2017 GOP tax overhaul. Sen. Ron Wyden, chair of the tax-writing panel, said mega-corporations should pay their fair share...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS