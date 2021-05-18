AT&T Owes DC $1.5M In Settlement For Service Overcharges

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- AT&T must pay the District of Columbia $1.5 million under a settlement reached with district officials for overcharging the district's government for telecom services, the capital's attorney general says. The agreement unveiled Monday resolves a February lawsuit by the local AG against the phone and internet giant for "allegedly submitting false invoices that did not comply with contract requirements to provide cost optimization and the most cost-effective telecommunications plans available," the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said. The suit was filed in D.C. Superior Court on Feb. 19, alleging that AT&T "knowingly failed" to provide wireless services to the...

