NY Pipeline Cancellation Ends FERC Fight, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has told the Second Circuit the cancellation of a $683 million gas pipeline moots fights over underlying project orders and told the court it should remand the matter for the agency to tie up loose ends. In several filings Monday, FERC, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, a coalition of environmental groups and project developers pushed for the end of litigation over FERC rulings authorizing the 125-mile Constitution natural gas pipeline. FERC, NY DEC and the groups joined the project developers in telling the court that the decision not to pursue the project should mean the end...

