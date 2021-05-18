Ex-Compliance Chief At Santander, RBS Joins Consultancy K2

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Fred Springer, a former top compliance official at banking giants Santander Bank, CIT and Royal Bank of Scotland, to name a few, has joined compliance consultancy K2 Integrity as a senior managing director in its financial crimes risk management practice, he confirmed Tuesday. Springer, most recently chief compliance officer at Santander, joined K2 this month in its New York City offices, taking on his first consulting role after spending several decades putting out fires in the banking world, he told Law360. "The main goal is helping institutions regain the trust lost with the regulators," Springer said. "We're here to help the client do things...

