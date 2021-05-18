2nd Circ. Backs Streaming Giants In 'Fish Sticks' Song IP Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed Tuesday that Netflix, Amazon and Apple engaged in fair use when their streaming services aired a documentary featuring 8 seconds of a kids' song called "Fish Sticks n' Tater Tots." The 2017 film, "Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe," chronicled and commented on Portland, Oregon's burlesque scene, and incidental shots of a performer using the song during her act were brief, transformative and unlikely to have a negative impact on the songwriters' bottom line, the three-judge panel said in affirming a Manhattan federal judge's 2020 ruling. "In this context, defendants' incidental use of the song is consistent...

