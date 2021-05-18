Oracle Says Justices Must Take JEDI Case To Back Precedent

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Oracle has hit back at the federal government for urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the company's challenge to the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud contract, saying legal errors needed review regardless of whether they affected its chance at the deal. The Federal Circuit had failed to follow high court precedent when it ruled that the U.S. Department of Defense's legal error when justifying making the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal a single-award contract was harmless because fixing the error still wouldn't have allowed Oracle America Inc. to win the deal, the company said in a reply brief Monday....

