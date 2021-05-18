Esformes Says Trump's Clemency Blocks New Fraud Trial

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Former Miami nursing home mogul Philip Esformes told the Eleventh Circuit that then-President Donald Trump's commutation of his 20-year sentence for health care fraud shields him from a new trial on pending counts, blasting the government's bid to revive the case as a "vindictive prosecution." Esformes, who was freed in December while appealing his April 2019 conviction on 19 bribery-related counts, filed a supplemental brief on Monday in response to Florida federal prosecutors' plans to retry him on six counts on which jurors failed to reach a decision. Esformes accused the government of trying to punish him for winning his freedom, citing allegations of...

