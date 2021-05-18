9th Circ. Denies Delivery Co.'s Bid To Arbitrate DOL Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday denied an arbitration bid in a suit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor on behalf of delivery drivers alleging their employer misclassified them as contractors, holding that the secretary of labor cannot be compelled to arbitration even if the workers agreed to such measures. In a 10-page published opinion, the panel unanimously affirmed a lower court's decision by ruling that a private arbitration agreement between Larry Browne, who owns nationwide transportation provider Arizona Logistics, and the delivery drivers does not bind the secretary of labor to arbitration when bringing a Fair Labor Standards Act enforcement...

