FTC Wants Shkreli Sanctioned For Allegedly Wiping Phone

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked a New York federal judge to sanction Martin Shkreli for allegedly deleting text messages from a contraband prison phone that show he directed associates to continue blocking generic versions of the pricey anti-parasite drug that made him infamous. In letters filed Monday and unsealed Tuesday, the agency told U.S. District Judge Denise Cote that Shkreli and his company Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals, intentionally destroyed key evidence after the FTC and several states launched antitrust investigations into the fiftyfold price increase for Daraprim. The FTC said it notified both Shkreli and Vyera of its...

