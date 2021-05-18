Albright Delays Third VLSI-Intel Patent Trial Until December

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas postponed the third patent trial between VLSI Technology LLC and Intel Corp. by six months, pushing back the June trial date to December. In an order issued Monday, Judge Albright reset the trial date for the third infringement case between Intel and the patent holding company VLSI to Dec. 6. The case was previously scheduled to head to a jury next month in Austin. But federal courthouses have yet to fully open in Austin. Last month, two Texas district judges based in Austin signed off on the 14th consecutive order...

