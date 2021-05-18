Greenspoon Marder To Settle Suit Over Debt Letter Phrasing

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has agreed to pay more than $39,000 to resolve a proposed class action by an estate executor claiming the firm sent a debt collection letter that contained confusing language about who was responsible for the amount allegedly due, according to a New Jersey federal court filing Tuesday. In a joint motion for preliminary approval of the settlement, the parties indicated that the firm denies all liability for Kimma Rock's Fair Debt Collection Practices Act allegations stemming from the letter, but that a settlement was the best option given the "complex legal and factual issues presented in this action,...

