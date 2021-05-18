T-Mobile Strikes $2M Deal With Workers In OT Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has agreed to pay $2 million to a proposed class of thousands of customer service representatives to resolve claims that the company deprived workers of overtime wages by making them do off-the-clock work, the workers said in a court filing Tuesday. In an unopposed motion, the customer service representatives asked the judge for preliminary settlement approval, saying the deal would save them and T-Mobile USA Inc. from continued litigation over their Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage law claims. "Settling this now saves the parties from years of litigation and tremendous uncertainty as to the ultimate outcome of the...

