Health Plans Win Class Cert. In CVS Price-Gouging Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge granted certification to multiple classes of insured health plans that say CVS schemed with pharmacy benefit managers to overcharge the plans for generic drugs while providing discounted prices for uninsured customers, according to an order unsealed Tuesday. In a partially redacted decision that was filed under seal May 11, U.S. District Judge William E. Smith allowed certification for four classes of health plans in two consolidated suits, encompassing thousands of health plans. The suits were lodged in 2016 by the Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 20 Welfare and Benefit Fund and the Plumbers Welfare Fund, Local...

