Ex-Doc Gets 59 Years For Unnecessary Surgeries, $21M Fraud

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 12:55 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has sentenced a former obstetrician-gynecologist to 59 years in prison after he was convicted of charges of health care fraud for performing unnecessary surgeries on his patients and raking in $21 million from health insurers. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith handed down the sentence to Javaid Perwaiz on Tuesday, following his Nov. 9 conviction on 52 counts of health care fraud and false statements through which he convinced patients to go through with hysterectomies and sterilizations, among other procedures. "Motivated by his insatiable and reprehensible greed, Perwaiz used an arsenal of horrifying tactics to manipulate and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS