Libel Suit Judge Skeptical Of Rep. Nunes' And WaPo's Claims

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge hearing the defamation suit brought by California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes against The Washington Post on Tuesday wrestled with whether seeming small errors in the newspaper's reporting were the result of a reckless disregard for the truth as the lawmaker contends. During more than an hour of oral arguments over the newspaper's bid to escape the suit, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols expressed skepticism over both sides' arguments, including whether the Post's contention that it had published corrections addressing "minor" inaccuracies was enough to show the paper didn't defame the congressman. At issue were the paper's report that Nunes visited the White...

