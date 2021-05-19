Marilyn Manson's Ex-Assistant Accuses Singer Of Sex Assault

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A former personal assistant to Marilyn Manson accused the rock star of sexual assault, battery and harassment in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, saying Manson used his celebrity power to exploit and abuse her. Ashley Walters describes Manson as a terrifying and violent person to work for, who lured her into his orbit with promises of artistic collaboration and professional opportunities that resulted in "personal and professional sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse." Manson, whose birth name is Brian Warner, is a top-selling rock musician whose career spans decades, but who in recent months has been accused...

