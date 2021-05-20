Hurt BNSF Worker Wins At 3rd Trial Over Alleged Retaliation

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A railway worker alleging BNSF Railway Co. retaliated against him for reporting an eye injury on the job has been handed a win in a second retrial, with a jury finding there was no proof the company would have taken the same actions if he had never reported the injury. The Missouri federal jury returned its verdict on Wednesday, one day after BNSF moved for judgment as a matter of law against Edward Blackorby, arguing the third go-around at trial had proven there was no retaliation involved. According to the suit, Blackorby suffered an eye injury at work when a small metal shard entered his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS